Guwahati Shooting: Multiple Fraud Cases, Criminal Allegations Surface Against Ghanakanta Gogoi

Guwahati: Several allegations of fraud and other criminal activities have surfaced against Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the 26th October, firing case at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati that killed five people and one injured. Reports suggest that Gogoi, a native of Lebangkula ,Naharkatiya, Dibrugarh district, had allegedly impersonated as an Arunachal Pradesh police officer to defraud people several years ago.

As per information , Gogoi allegedly wore an Arunachal Pradesh Police uniform and collected money from several people by posing as an officer. Fraud cases were reportedly registered against him at Police Station in Assam and Deomali and Khonsa police stations in Arunachal Pradesh.

Gogoi’s family reportedly includes his mother, brother and sister. However, he is said to have severed ties with them. Allegations suggest that he left his family, wife and daughter years ago and moved to Nagaland, where he later married another woman.

In another case, a businessman filed a complaint against Gogoi at Pulibor Police Station in Jorhat district on 12th June, 2024, alleging an attempt to take over a business establishment. Several people were reportedly injured in an alleged attack linked to the incident.

Gogoi also allegedly hired a JCB in Sivasagar in November, 2023, but failed to pay the owner. A case was later registered at Demow Police Station after he allegedly threatened the owner when asked to return the vehicle or pay the dues.

Further reports indicate that Gogoi faced cheque-bounce cases in Guwahati under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. HDFC Bank reportedly filed a case in May 2022, while Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company filed another in 2023. The latter case was reportedly settled in 2024.

Reports have also claimed that Gogoi’s original name was Jon Gogoi and that he later adopted the name Ghanakanta Gogoi. The allegations and past cases require verification by police as the investigation into the Bilas Inn continues.