Hotel Bilas Inn : Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Sister-in-Law Claims He Opened Fire in Self-Defence

Guwahati: The sister-in-law of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the 26th October shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati that left five people dead and one injured, has claimed that he opened fire in self-defence after being attacked by a group of seven people.

As per family’s statement Gogoi called his brother shortly after the incident and allegedly told him that seven people had attacked him while he was getting out of his car. His sister-in-law further alleged that Gogoi sustained a head injury during the assault and fired at the group to protect himself, claiming that he feared he would otherwise be killed.

The family said that Gogoi later went to a police station and surrendered, where he reportedly recounted his version of the incident to police.

The allegations made by the accused’s family do not establish that the shooting was carried out in self-defence, and the claims will have to be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.