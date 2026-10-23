Guwahati: Speeding Vehicle Collides with E-Auto on Lal Ganesh Flyover

Guwahati: A road accident occurred on the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Flyover at Lal Ganesh in Guwahati after a speeding road-carrying vehicle collided head-on with an electric auto-rickshaw today at afternoon. The collision left the e-auto driver with fractures in both legs, while a passenger travelling in the vehicle also sustained injuries.

Both injured persons were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in critical condition for treatment. As per reports, the e-auto driver has been identified as Haron Ali, a resident of Bechimari in Barpeta district.

The driver of the road-carrying vehicle allegedly fled the scene following the collision. The vehicle involved in the accident bears registration number AS 01 LC 3578, while the electric auto-rickshaw is registered under number AS 01 VC 4857.

Further details are awaited.