Motorcyclist Critically Injured After Auto-Rickshaw Hit-and-Run on Saraighat Bridge

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run incident on Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati on Tuesday, after an auto-rickshaw struck his vehicle and the driver fled the scene without stopping to help.

The rider, travelling on a motorcycle bearing registration number AS01M3118, was left critically injured on the bridge. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the auto-rickshaw driver made no attempt to assist the victim, driving away immediately after the collision.

The injured motorcyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Jalukbari Police reached the spot shortly after being alerted and have launched an investigation to trace the absconding driver and establish the exact circumstances of the accident.

Anyone with information about the auto-rickshaw or its driver is urged to contact the Jalukbari Police Station.

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