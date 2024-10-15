Guwahati: STF Assam Apprehends Narcotics Peddler

Guwahati: A raid was conducted near the Maharishi Kids Home at Shivcharan Boro Path in Sawkuchi under Basistha police station by STF Assam on Tuesday afternoon and one narcotics peddler was apprehended. Some narcotics were also seized from his possession by the STF team.

The STF team raided the Sawkuchi locality under the Beltola police station and apprehended Bappy Mallick aged 29 years. He is a resident of Ahom Gaon under the Gorchuk police station of Kamrup Metropolitan district. A total of 10 vials containing a total of 13.3 grams of suspected heroin were seized from his possession by the police team. One mobile phone was also seized by the police team during the operation. Necessary legal action has been initiated against the peddler.

Also, the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a truck (AS 01 RC 2336) on Monday morning at Jorabat, opposite to North East Cancer Hospital, under the Basistha Police Station jurisdiction. The police received source information that narcotics would be transported from Nagaland to Guwahati in that truck. Accordingly, the police carried out the search operation and seized the truck. The police searched the truck and found 45 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 537.2 grams without cover.

The police apprehended the drug supplier-cum-driver of the said vehicle, Rananjay Mandal (46), of Nagaon district. The necessary formalities are being done by the police.