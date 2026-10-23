Himanta Biswa Sarma Highlights 3 Initiatives to Boost Agricultural Credit and Support Farmers

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted three key initiatives aimed at strengthening agricultural credit, improving infrastructure and expanding financial opportunities for farmers across the state.

In a post on social media , Sarma said the initiatives align with the government’s vision of building a prosperous and self-reliant Assam by improving access to finance and supporting farmers.

Under the loan resolution framework, the state has set a target of covering 3.49 lakh Kisan Credit Card (KCC) accounts to help eligible farmers settle overdue loans and regain access to institutional credit. The costs will be shared by the government, farmers and banks. Loans worth Rs 1,741.15 crore have already been covered under the framework, according to information shared by the Chief Minister.

The state has also set a target of Rs 2,050 crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF). The scheme provides support for farmers’ initial contributions, loans of up to Rs 22 crore for eligible projects and reduced interest rates for up to seven years, subject to scheme guidelines.

The third initiative involves a partnership between PepsiCo and a bank to improve credit access for potato farmers, covering cultivation expenses and providing access to quality agricultural inputs.

The initiatives aim to strengthen farmers’ financial security, improve agricultural infrastructure and support sustainable growth in Assam’s farming sector.