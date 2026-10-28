Guwahati: Tension at Wireless Petrol Pump After Customer Alleges Short Fuel Supply

Guwahati: Tension erupted at an Indian Oil petrol pump in the Wireless, Beltola area of Guwahati after a customer’s allegation that they had received petrol worth only Rs 100 despite paying Rs 200. As per customer’s statement , the amount of fuel dispensed was allegedly inconsistent with the payment made at the petrol pump. The complaint reportedly led to a heated situation at the premises, drawing attention from those present.

The incident triggered questions over the accuracy of fuel dispensing and the services provided by the petrol pump. However, the petrol pump authorities denied the allegations, rejecting the customer’s claims.

The disagreement reportedly escalated after the customer raised the issue, resulting in a tense atmosphere at the filling station. It has also been alleged that the petrol pump has faced similar complaints in the past, although the details of those complaints have not been independently verified.

Further details regarding the complaint are awaited.