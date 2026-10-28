Indigo: Guwahati-Bangkok Direct Flight Service Launched

Guwahati: Assam’s international air connectivity started on 27th October with the launch of IndiGo’s direct flight service between Guwahati and Bangkok, establishing a non-stop air link between the Northeast and Thailand’s capital.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, where the launch was marked by a ceremonial lamp-lighting and the handover of boarding passes. Airport officials, airline representatives and other stakeholders attended the event.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the new service, describing it as a significant step towards expanding international connectivity and strengthening Guwahati’s position as a regional travel and tourism hub.

In a post on social media platform , Sarma said the direct flight service aligned with the broader objectives of India’s Act East policy, which aims to strengthen the country’s engagement with Southeast Asia.

The new connection is expected to make travel to Bangkok more convenient for passengers from Assam and other northeastern states. Bangkok is a major destination for tourism, business and onward international travel.

The launch also marks another milestone in efforts to establish Guwahati as a regional gateway linking the Northeast with Southeast Asia, potentially facilitating greater tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges.