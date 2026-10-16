Guwahati: Thieves Caught On CCTV Eating Sweets While Stealing From Shop

Guwahati: In an unusual theft during the Durga Puja festive season, two alleged thieves reportedly stopped to eat sweets while breaking into a confectionery shop in Guwahati’s Bhetapara area. The incident took place at Jonaki Sweets and Snacks, where the accused allegedly stole sweets, cash worth Rs 12,000 and several ATM cards.

As per information, the accused not only ate sweets inside the shop but also packed some to take away. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras. After the incident, police arrested the two accused, identified as Safiqul Islam and Rafiqul Islam.

The arrests come amid heightened festive activity during Durga Puja, when shops and commercial establishments often witness increased business.

Further details regarding the theft and the police investigation are awaited.