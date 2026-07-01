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Guwahati: Thieves Steal Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 30 Lakh from Parked Car in Narengi

The victim, Jaydev Haldar, owner of Chintamani Jewellers, had parked his car by the roadside before heading to open his jewellery shop
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Guwahati: Thieves Steal Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 30 Lakh from Parked Car in Narengi
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Guwahati:  Today, morning  a daylight theft was reported from Kalangpar Bazar in  Narengi, after unidentified miscreants allegedly broke into a parked car and fled with gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 30 lakh.

As per reports, the victim, Jaydev Haldar, owner of Chintamani Jewellers, had parked his car by the roadside before heading to open his jewellery shop. Within minutes, the  accused allegedly smashed one of the vehicle's windows and escaped with a bag containing the gold ornaments. The incident caused panic in the busy market area, with business person and neighbours gathering at the scene after learning about the theft.

Haldar immediately informed Noonmati Police,  after which a team of officers arrived at the spot and launched an investigation. The jewellery shop owner has lodged an FIR at Noonmati Police Station, alleging the theft of gold ornaments worth around Rs 30 lakh.

Police have begun examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and are expected to review CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

Notably, this is not the first time Chintamani Jewellers has been targeted.  As per Haldar, the  shop has previously been hit by three separate theft incidents.

More details are awaited.

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