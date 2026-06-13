Armed Robbery Attempt: Class IX Student Held at Gunpoint Inside Doordarshan Colony

Guwahati: A daring armed robbery attempt has sent shockwaves through the Barbari area after a Class IX student was held at gunpoint inside a residence in the high-security Doordarshan Colony.

The terrifying incident unfolded when an armed miscreant managed to breach the residential complex and gain entry into the teenager's house. Exploiting the absence of the student's parents, who were away from home at the time, the intruder threatened the minor at gunpoint in an attempt to plunder the house.

The teenager managed to raise an alarm, causing the assailant to flee the scene before successfully stealing any valuables.

The close encounter triggered immediate panic among the colony residents, prompting a late-night emergency response from the local police. A team of senior officers rushed to the site to secure the area and comfort the shaken family.

Police have launched a full-scale investigation into the security breach, questioning eyewitnesses and scanning CCTV footage from the colony to identify and track down the armed suspect.