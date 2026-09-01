Guwahati: Three people Killed in Mathgharia Landslide

Guwahati: Today, three members of a family were killed in a landslide at Nijarapara near Laxmi Mandir in Mathgharia, Guwahati, after heavy rainfall.

The victims have been identified as Nagen Rajbongshi, Chunu Rajbongshi and their daughter, Meena Rajbongshi. As per reports, the landslide occurred when soil from a hillside collapsed after continuous heavy rain, burying the family.

Their son, Biplab Rajbongshi, survived the incident.

The incident has showed the risks posed by landslides in several hilly areas of Guwahati during periods of intense rainfall.

Meanwhile, morning rain caused waterlogging and artificial flooding across several parts of the city. Areas including Hatigaon, Wireless, Six Mile, Panjabari, Jorabat, Downtown, Rukminigaon, Rajgarh, Chandmari, Zoo Road, Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar were affected.

A large tree also fell on the main road at Barowari in Uzan Bazar, disrupting traffic movement. The persistent rainfall has caused significant disruption to normal life and raised fresh concerns over Guwahati’s drainage and landslide-prone areas.