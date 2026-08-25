Guwahati: Three Suspected Cattle Thieves Arrested at ISBT

Guwahati: Three suspected cattle thieves were arrested at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati, as per the information provided in the image. The accused have been identified as Sirajul Islam, Saddam Hossain and Nurul Islam. They were reportedly apprehended by authorities at the ISBT while allegedly attempting to transport cattle.

As per the information available, the trio was travelling in a four-wheeler bearing registration number AS01BT 8289 when they were intercepted at the ISBT. The vehicle was subsequently taken into custody for further investigation.

The arrests were made after suspicion that the people were involved in cattle theft and transportation. Police are expected to question the accused to confirm the source of the cattle and determine whether they are linked to any wider network involved in cattle theft.

Further details regarding the case, including the number of cattle recovered and the charges filed against the accused, are awaited.