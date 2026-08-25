Cattle-Laden Vehicle Seized on NH-27 After Driver Flees Naka Check in Changsari

A CORRESPONDENT

GUWAHATI: Changsari Police intercepted a vehicle carrying eight cattle at Shila after the driver allegedly attempted to flee during naka checking on NH-27. Acting on credible intelligence, police conducted naka checking at Changsari when the cattle-laden vehicle allegedly violated a police signal and sped away. Police pursued the vehicle and intercepted it at Shila, while the driver abandoned it and fled.

Police recovered eight male cattle from the vehicle and found them being transported without food, water or valid transit documents. The vehicle and cattle were seized as per law, and arrangements were made for their safe custody and welfare.

Police registered a case and launched efforts to trace and apprehend the absconding driver and the vehicle owner.

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