Guwahati: Two Arrested After Woman Allegedly Assaulted at Khanapara Nightclub

Guwahati: Today. two people, including the manager of a ‘Locals’ nightclub, were arrested in Guwahati after allegations that a woman was assaulted and partially stripped by bouncers at the very club in Khanapara area.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Friday. As per police, a suo motu case was registered by Guwahati Police, after which an investigation was launched. The Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta confirmed that the nightclub manager and an event manager had been arrested in connection with the case.

As per reports, the woman was allegedly assaulted inside the nightclub before being brought down from the fourth floor. The exact circumstances that led to the alleged assault remain unclear, and police are investigating the matter.

The incident came to light after the woman was reportedly seen outside the nightclub in the Khanapara area. When media person reached the location, the nightclub's gate was reportedly locked and its lights had been switched off.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

Further details are awaited.