Guwahati: Woman Allegedly Stripped, Assaulted at Club in Khanapara

Guwahati: A disturbing incident was reportedly reported at ‘The Locals’ disco club on late night of Thursday, in Khanapara, where a young woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted by a group of people.

As per reports, the woman was allegedly dragged and repeatedly assaulted while being taken down from the fourth floor of the club. A bouncer associated with the club is also alleged to have kicked her during the incident.

The circumstances that led to the alleged assault remain unclear. The identity of the woman has not been confirmed so far.

The incident reportedly came to light after members of the media reached the club. After their arrival, the club’s gate was allegedly locked and its lights were switched off. No representatives of the establishment reportedly came out to address questions from the media.

Details regarding the incident, including the events leading up to the alleged assault and whether a police case has been registered, remain unclear. Club owners have not yet provided an official statement on the matter.

Further details are awaited.