Guwahati: Two Leopards Spotted Near Maligaon

Guwahati: On Wednesday night panic and curiosity gripped Maligaon and Boragaon after two leopards were reportedly spotted near the Vaishnodevi Temple late . The two big cats were reportedly captured on a local resident’s mobile phone camera after emerging from a nearby forested area and moving along the road leading towards the temple. According to information accompanying a video circulating online, the animals were reportedly seen at around 1:20 AM, moving in the direction of the Vaishnodevi Temple area in Boragaon.

The animal has not cause any harm to human. However, the sighting of two leopards together has caused concern among residents living in and around Maligaon and Boragaon.

The incident has once again highlighted the frequent movement of wild animals into human-inhabited areas of Guwahati, particularly during the night. Such sightings have become a recurring concern for residents living close to forested areas.

The presence of the two leopards has prompted residents to remain cautious, particularly while travelling along roads and other areas near the forest at night.