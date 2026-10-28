Guwahati: Unidentified Body Recovered Beneath Ganeshguri Flyover

Guwahati: An unidentified body was recovered from beneath the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati, today morning . As per reports, the deceased is suspected to be a young man believed to be from the Lichubagan area of Hengrabari. However, his identity has not yet been officially confirmed.

There are suspicions that the man may have died after an alleged drug overdose. However, the exact cause of death remains unknown, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established.

Dispur Police team reached the spot following the recovery of the body and initiated the necessary procedures. Further details regarding the incident, including the identity of the deceased and the events leading up to his death, are awaited.

The body’s recovery has once again drawn attention to concerns over suspected drug abuse in Guwahati. The cause of death will need to be established through the appropriate medical examination and investigation.