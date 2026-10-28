Hotel Bilas Inn : Ghanakanta Gogoi States He Fired in Self-Defence

Guwahati: The Accused of Ghanakanta Gogoi who killed five people in the night of 26th October at Bora Service, has reportedly claimed that he opened fire in self-defence during the deadly shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati. However, police have found no visible signs of injury on his head, contradicting his reported claim that the victims had attacked him.

Police have also seized the camera-equipped META glasses that Gogoi was allegedly wearing at the time of the incident. He has reportedly remained largely uncooperative during interrogation.

Meanwhile, questions have emerged over the handling of an earlier case against Ghanakanta Gogoi in Jorhat, raising concerns about possible lapses in police action.

As per reports, an FIR was lodged at Pulibor Police Station in Jorhat on 12th June 2024, after Gogoi allegedly attempted to forcibly occupy a house and its land where he was staying as a tenant. He was also accused of assaulting a young man while brandishing a pistol.

People of that area afterwards held Gogoi and handed him over to the police. However, the then police team at Pulibor allegedly failed to register a case and allegedly released him within an hour instead of arresting him.

Kiran Gogoi was the officer-in-charge of Pulibor Police Station at the time, while Shwetank Mishra was the then Jorhat Superintendent of Police.

The incident has raised questions about whether timely police action, including the seizure of the pistol and cancellation of Gogoi’s firearm licence, could have prevented these violence’s.