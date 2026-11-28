Guwahati: An unidentified man's body was recovered from the Brahmaputra River near Lachit Ghat in Guwahati at around 11:30 am on 28th November.

The body was recovered from the Brahmaputra River near Lachit Ghat in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday morning. As per information, River Police personnel carried out the recovery operation at around 11:30 am.

The deceased has not yet been identified. No details regarding the man's name, age or residential background are known The recovery has brought attention to another unidentified body found in the Brahmaputra River, although the circumstances surrounding this particular case remain unclear.

River Police suspect that the body may have remained submerged in the Brahmaputra River for approximately two days before it was recovered. However, the exact time and circumstances of the man's death have not been established.

Following the recovery, River Police sent the unidentified man's body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination. The examination is the next reported step in the process.

Further information about the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the recovery is awaited from the authorities.