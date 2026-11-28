Guwahati: The West Khasi Hills district administration has restricted vehicles with a gross weight exceeding 28.5 metric tonnes from using the newly constructed Umiam Bridge in Meghalaya. District Magistrate Hema Nayak, IAS, issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, following concerns about the bridge's load-bearing capacity.

The West Khasi Hills district administration introduced the restriction following information from the Transport and Civil Aviation Department regarding the newly constructed Umiam Bridge's weight-bearing limitations.

As per administration's order, the bridge has a limited load-bearing capacity, prompting authorities to prohibit vehicles exceeding the prescribed gross weight limit.

The restriction aims to prevent potential structural damage to the newly constructed bridge and protect commuters and other road users.

The restriction applies to vehicles with a gross weight exceeding 28.5 metric tonnes using the Umiam Bridge. According to the order, the prohibition covers vehicles leaving West Khasi Hills and travelling to other districts, other parts of Meghalaya and destinations outside the state through the bridge.

All concerned vehicle operators have been directed to comply strictly with the prescribed weight restriction.

District Magistrate Hema Nayak issued the restriction under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The order also warns that anyone violating the restriction will face prosecution under Section 153 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant provisions of law.

The administration has directed all concerned parties to follow the restriction to prevent damage to the bridge and maintain commuter safety.

The government is considering installing a weighbridge before the newly constructed Umiam Bridge to monitor the weight of vehicles approaching the structure.

The proposed facility would help authorities check vehicle loads and ensure that vehicles comply with the maximum permitted gross weight of 28.5 metric tonnes.