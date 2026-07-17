Guwahati Press Club Seeks PIB Accreditation Cards for Working Journalists

Guwahati: The Guwahati Press Club (GPC) has urged the Government of India to issue Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation cards to working journalists in Guwahati, stating that the move would enable media professionals to carry out their duties more effectively.

A delegation from the press club met Kripashankar Yadav, Additional Director General of the PIB for the North East Region, and Pavni Gupta, Joint Director of PIB Guwahati, at the PIB office on 16th July to submit its demand.

During the meeting, the delegation emphasised that PIB accreditation cards would provide official recognition to journalists and facilitate easier access to information, enabling them to perform their professional responsibilities more efficiently. The representatives also submitted a memorandum outlining their request.

Responding to the appeal, the Additional Director General assured the delegation that the matter would be examined and that appropriate steps would be taken in the coming days.

The Guwahati Press Club delegation comprised General Secretary Amarendra Deka, Organising Secretary Dipankar Kalita, Cultural Secretary Samiron Borthakur, and Executive Member Trideep Lahkar.

The press club expressed hope that granting PIB accreditation cards to working journalists in Guwahati would strengthen their professional standing and improve the overall working environment for media personnel in the city.