Guwahati: The Train services in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of Assam were disrupted after a loaded goods train wagon derailed between Bandarkhal and Damchera railway stations on Friday night,The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) cancelled 11 train services scheduled for 28th November and announced short-termination or partial cancellation of four other services.

Railway services along the Lumding-Badarpur hill section were disrupted after an oil-laden goods train wagon derailed at around 10:55 pm on Friday, November 27, between Damchera and Bandarkhal stations. The incident affected several long-distance passenger trains, leaving passengers stranded at various stations.

According to a press release issued by Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma on 28th November, a loaded goods train wagon derailed between Bandarkhal and Damchera railway stations on Friday night.

The incident disrupted train movement along the single-line railway section under Lumding Division. Railway authorities have started restoration work to clear the affected track and resume normal train operations.

However, NFR cautioned that restoration could take time because of the difficult terrain in the affected hill section.

Which 11 Trains Have Been Cancelled on November 28?

According to the NFR press release, the following 11 train services scheduled for November 28 have been cancelled:

12504 Agartala-SMBV Express – November 28. 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express – November 28. 15626 Agartala-Deoghar Express – November 28. 15641 Silchar-New Tinsukia Express – November 28. 15610 Sairang-Guwahati Express – November 28. 15611 Rangiya-Silchar Express – November 28. 15650 Narangi-Agartala Express – November 28. 15649 Agartala-Narangi Express – November 28. 15612 Silchar-Rangiya Express – November 28. 15617 Guwahati-Dullavcherra Express – November 28. 15615 Guwahati-Silchar Express – November 28.

Passengers travelling on these routes have been advised to verify their train status before starting their journeys.

Which Four Trains Have Been Short-Terminated?

NFR has also announced changes to four train services scheduled between 26th November and 27th November .

The affected trains and their revised destinations are:

1. 11665 Rani Kamalapati-Agartala Express: The November 26 service will be short-terminated at New Haflong. The New Haflong-Agartala section will remain cancelled.

2. 13173 Sealdah-Sabroom Kanchanjungha Express: The November 27 service will terminate at Lumding instead of continuing to Sabroom. Services between Lumding and Sabroom have been cancelled.

3. 14038 Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express: The November 26 service will be short-terminated at Lumding, with the Lumding-Silchar section cancelled.

4. 15650 Narangi-Agartala Express: The November 27 service will be short-terminated at New Haflong. Services between New Haflong and Agartala have been cancelled.

Notably, train number 15650 Narangi-Agartala Express also appears in the list of November 28 cancellations.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has not provided a confirmed restoration timeline in the information supplied in its 28th November announcement.

Restoration teams are working to remove the obstruction and restore movement along the affected single-line section. NFR has warned that the difficult terrain could delay the process.

The Lumding-Badarpur hill section connects the Barak Valley and other parts of the Northeast through Assam. The disruption has affected several passenger services operating through this route.

Passengers are advised to check the latest train running updates issued by Northeast Frontier Railway before travelling.