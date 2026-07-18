Guwahati: Wild Elephants Damage Liquor Truck Inside Narengi Army Camp

Guwahati: Today, morning a liquor-laden truck was extensively damaged after being attacked by two wild elephants inside the Narengi Army Camp in Guwahati. As per reports, the truck, bearing registration number AS-19-AC-7864, had arrived from Tezpur carrying a consignment of liquor for delivery to the Narengi military camp. Shortly after entering the camp premises, the vehicle was reportedly confronted by two wild elephants that suddenly emerged and blocked its path.

Realising the potential danger, the driver immediately abandoned the truck and fled the scene to save his life. Moments later, the elephants allegedly attacked the stationary vehicle, causing significant damage to its cabin and body.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, as the driver managed to escape before the elephants turned aggressive.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing movement of wild elephants into human-inhabited areas and high-security zones, raising concerns over human-wildlife conflict and the need for stronger wildlife management measures in and around Guwahati.

After the incident, the truck driver lodged a complaint at Satgaon Police Station. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, while the Forest Department is expected to monitor elephant movement in the area to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Police are continuing their investigation, and appropriate measures are likely to be taken to ensure the safety of both people and wildlife in the region.