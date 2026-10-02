Assam Bamboo Cycle to Be Unveiled at Guwahati Riverfront

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state’s bamboo industry is taking a step towards innovation and sustainability with the unveiling of the ‘Assam Bamboo Cycle’ in Guwahati.

Sharing the update on social media, Sarma said Assam’s bamboo heritage is evolving beyond tradition to support youth-led innovation, promote a green economy and contribute to a sustainable future.

The ‘Assam Bamboo Cycle’ is scheduled to be unveiled today, at the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Uzanbazar, Guwahati. The initiative is being projected as a milestone in giving Assam’s traditional bamboo heritage a modern identity and wider global reach. Himanta Biswa Sarma described the cycle as a product that reflects the state’s ambition to combine traditional resources with contemporary innovation.

The initiative has been presented under the themes “Made in Assam, Pride of India, Made for the World”, highlighting the potential of locally sourced bamboo to create products with national and international appeal.

The unveiling at the Brahmaputra Riverfront is expected to showcase Assam’s efforts to promote sustainable products while creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs and innovators.