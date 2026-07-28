Guwahati: Woman Found Dead in Geetanagar Flat

Guwahati: On Monday, a 23-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at an apartment in Guwahati's Geetanagar area, with police investigating what is suspected to be a case of suicide.

The incident was reported at Sonia Enclave, where the woman was found inside a flat on the third floor of the residential building. As per information, she had been experiencing severe emotional distress after the recent death of her mother, who reportedly died in a fire accident a few days earlier. Police states that the tragic loss may have had an impact on her mental well-being, although the exact circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be confirmed.

A team from Geetanagar Police Station rushed to the scene after receiving the information and started the investigation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death.

Police are also attempting to contact the woman's relatives and gather further information about her background. Geetanagar police states no conclusions would be drawn until the post-mortem report and other evidence are examined.

More Details are awaited