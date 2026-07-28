IIT Guwahati student found dead on campus in suspected suicide

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A third-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead on the institute campus on Sunday in a suspected case of suicide. The incident took place at around 2.30 pm when the student allegedly fell from the fifth floor of an academic building within the campus. Police said preliminary findings suggested that he had jumped from the building, although the exact circumstances were yet to be established.

The deceased was identified as Ritesh Raj Singh, a third-year Computer Science and Engineering student and a resident of Brahmaputra Hostel. Institute sources said he had an excellent academic record and had recently secured an internship with Goldman Sachs.

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