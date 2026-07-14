Man Dies After Brutal Assault in Guwahati; Four Women Detained

Guwahati: A man was allegedly beaten to death in the Bhootnath area of Guwahati on Sunday night, causing Bharalumukh police to detain four women in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Hareshwar Deka, a resident of Santipur, Guwahati. He was found lying critically injured by the roadside and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

As per sources, Deka managed to share crucial details about the assault before his death, which helped police in the initial stages of the investigation.

Following the incident, Bharalumukh Police detained four women, including a suspected person posing as a transgender, for questioning in connection with the case.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident may be linked to illegal drug-related activities. Police suspect that a group of people had allegedly been disguising themselves as members of the transgender community to facilitate drug-related operations.

Police believe the victim was assaulted by the group, resulting in fatal injuries.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and identify any other people who may have been involved in the incident.