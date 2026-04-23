ONGC and OIL Miss Crude Oil Targets in Assam, National Output Also Falls Short

GUWAHATI — Crude oil production in Assam and across India fell short of targets in the April 2025 to January 2026 period, with both the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Limited (OIL) missing their benchmarks — and failing to match their own output from the previous year.

The figures come from the Monthly Review Report on Infrastructure Performance for January 2026, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Note: The production statistics cited are provisional.

ONGC Assam: 10.66% Short of Target

ONGC's production target in Assam for the April 2025–January 2026 period was 980.33 thousand tonnes. The company produced 875.83 thousand tonnes — a shortfall of 10.66%.

That figure also fell slightly below the 877.69 thousand tonnes ONGC produced during the same period in 2024–25, suggesting output has stagnated rather than recovered.

Also Read: Both ONGC & OIL Miss October 2025 Crude Oil Targets in Assam