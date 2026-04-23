ONGC and OIL Miss Crude Oil Targets in Assam, National Output Also Falls Short

GUWAHATI — Crude oil production in Assam and across India fell short of targets in the April 2025 to January 2026 period, with both the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Limited (OIL) missing their benchmarks — and failing to match their own output from the previous year.
The figures come from the Monthly Review Report on Infrastructure Performance for January 2026, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Note: The production statistics cited are provisional.
ONGC's production target in Assam for the April 2025–January 2026 period was 980.33 thousand tonnes. The company produced 875.83 thousand tonnes — a shortfall of 10.66%.
That figure also fell slightly below the 877.69 thousand tonnes ONGC produced during the same period in 2024–25, suggesting output has stagnated rather than recovered.
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OIL faced a larger absolute gap. Its production target for Assam in the same period was 3,076.59 thousand tonnes, against which it achieved 2,777.81 thousand tonnes — a shortfall of 9.71%.
OIL's output also declined compared to the 2,841.52 thousand tonnes it produced in the April 2024–January 2025 period, continuing a downward trend in the state's second major crude oil producer.
The shortfall is not confined to Assam. Across India, crude oil producing companies were set a combined target of 26,273.94 thousand tonnes for the April 2025–January 2026 period.
Actual production came in at 23,505.52 thousand tonnes — a national shortfall of 10.54%. That figure also trails the 24,031.92 thousand tonnes produced in the corresponding period of 2024–25, pointing to a broader decline in domestic crude output.