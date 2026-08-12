Guwahati: Young Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Fatasil Ambari

Guwahati: A young man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Fatasil Ambari area. The deceased has been identified as Nitul Deka. Preliminary information suggests that Deka had multiple injury marks on his body, prompting suspicion among locals that he may have been killed. However, the exact circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been established.

After the incident, a team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station reached the spot late on Tuesday night and began examining the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police inspected the area and subsequently arranged for Deka’s body to be sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination. The post-mortem is expected to shed light on the cause of death and determine whether the injuries were linked to any criminal activity.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.