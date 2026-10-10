Guwahati’s Brahmaputra Riverfront to Get 5.1-Km Extension

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to expand Guwahati’s Brahmaputra riverfront by 5.1 km, promising more public spaces and recreational areas along the river.

In a social media post, Sarma said the riverfront, which attracts visitors from across the country, would be extended to provide residents and tourists with more places to relax and enjoy views of the Brahmaputra.

The next phase of the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project is set to move forward after the Assam Cabinet approved the appointment of Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on 4th October .

The proposed extension is expected to cover the stretch from Kamakhya Bazar towards the foothills of Nilachal Hills, where the revered Kamakhya Temple is located.

The expansion aims to improve Guwahati’s riverfront infrastructure and create additional organised public spaces along the Brahmaputra. It is also expected to enhance the area’s tourism potential by improving access to the river-facing landscape near one of the city’s most prominent religious and cultural landmarks.

The project forms part of broader efforts to develop the city’s riverfront and improve public amenities. However, further details regarding the proposed extension, including its design, cost and implementation timeline, are awaited.