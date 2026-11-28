Guwahati: The Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Dr Habbey Teron has reportedly agreed to undergo a DNA test to establish the biological parentage of a five-year-old child following a hearing conducted by the Karbi Longri Kre-Hem Amey (KLKHA).

After a lengthy hearing, the Karbi Longri Kre-Hem Amey (KLKHA) announced that a DNA test would be conducted to determine whether the five-year-old child is biologically related to Dr Habbey Teron.

Speaking to the media after the proceedings, KLKHA president Mensing Teron said discussions during the hearing established that the two individuals had been in a relationship in the past.

He clarified that the question of biological parentage could only be settled through scientific testing. According to him, both parties had mutually agreed to undergo DNA testing. Mensing Teron further indicated that if the results establish the biological relationship, Habbey Teron would reportedly take responsibility for the child's maintenance and upbringing.

The organisation's announcement places the DNA test at the centre of the ongoing dispute.

The controversy became public after Kaban Kilingpi addressed a press conference at the Karbi Anglong District Press Club in Diphu on 24th November.

She alleged that she came into contact with Teron during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was providing medical treatment. According to Kilingpi, their association subsequently developed into a relationship, during which Teron allegedly promised to marry her.

She also claimed that he arranged rented accommodation for her in Guwahati and that the relationship eventually contributed to the breakdown of her marriage with her former husband.

Kilingpi alleged that Teron later began avoiding her after becoming an MLA and subsequently Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. She further claimed that security personnel prevented her from meeting him when she attempted to raise concerns about their child. These allegations have not been established through a court finding.

Kilingpi said she had approached several authorities and organisations seeking intervention, including the Assam State Commission for Women, Karbi Anglong district police, BJP district leadership, the Karbi Students' Association and the Karbi Women Justice Forum.

She also said she had contacted Karbi customary law bodies but had not secured the relief she was seeking.

The woman expressed concern about the future of her two children, including her five-year-old son whose paternity is disputed. She also raised concerns about her personal safety.

Kilingpi appealed to Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the police to intervene and ensure justice.

The outcome of the DNA test is expected to determine the next steps concerning the child's biological parentage and the responsibilities that may follow.

If the test confirms the relationship, KLKHA president Mensing Teron indicated that the Deputy Speaker would reportedly take responsibility for the child's maintenance and upbringing.

However, no decision regarding Habbey Teron's continuation as Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly has been established as part of the proceedings so far. Any further developments concerning the dispute will depend on the DNA findings and subsequent action by the parties concerned.