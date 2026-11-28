Guwahati: A rehabilitation centre in Hatizuzua, Nagaon district, is facing serious allegations of assault, harassment and extortion after the family of a patient accused its owner of threatening to sell his kidney over a payment dispute.

As per family's statement , Amjat Ali, a drug-dependent man from Durabandhi village in Moirabari, Morigaon district, was admitted to the rehabilitation centre around a month ago for de-addiction treatment.

A family member told reporters that they had initially agreed to pay Rs 5,000 for one month's stay because of their financial difficulties. The family alleged that the centre later quoted Rs 7,000 as the monthly fee but agreed to accept Rs 5,000 as an advance.

The relative said the family earns its livelihood through begging and cleaning markets, making it difficult to meet additional payment demands.

The family claimed that when they visited the centre to bring Ali home after one month and eight days, the owner refused to discharge him without receiving payment for three months.

Ansari demanded Rs 21,000, calculated at Rs 7,000 per month, despite the earlier understanding of a one-month stay.

The family member alleged that they offered additional money for the eight extra days but failed to reach an agreement with the centre owner.

“He said three months’ money has to be paid in full, Rs 21,000, calculated at Rs 7,000 each,” the relative told reporters.

The patient's family has also accused the rehabilitation centre owner of behaving abusively and assaulting patients. They further alleged that he threatened to sell Ali's kidney if additional money was not paid.

According to the family member, the owner allegedly made threatening remarks about the consequences if the patient died inside the centre.

The relative questioned the centre's refusal to discharge someone admitted for treatment, saying the family had approached the facility to help Ali recover from drug dependency.

The allegations, including the alleged kidney sale threat and assault, have not been independently verified. The family said they appealed to the owner several times to release Ali but received no favourable response.

A relative also claimed that when they warned the owner about taking legal action, he allegedly replied: “File a case or do whatever you want; we have no problem, still I won’t give.”

Ali's wife has reportedly lodged a complaint at Dagaon Police Outpost over the matter. The family is seeking Ali's discharge from the rehabilitation centre. The allegations against the centre and its owner are yet to be independently established.