Haflong Meet Revives Demand for Gauhati HC Bench in Barak Valley, Seeks Dima Hasao Inclusion

An Intellectual Meet held in Haflong on Sunday reiterated the demand for establishment of a permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court in Barak Valley and called for the inclusion of Dima Hasao district under its jurisdiction.

The meeting, organised by the Haflong District Bar Association at the Agricultural Guest House, began at 1:30 PM and continued for nearly two and a half hours, witnessing participation from academicians, lawyers, social workers, and civil society representatives.

Participants highlighted that residents of Barak Valley and adjoining hill districts continue to face difficulties in accessing the High Court due to long distances, financial burden, and travel constraints. They observed that these factors often lead to delays in justice delivery and increased hardship for litigants.

Speakers described the establishment of a permanent High Court Bench in Barak Valley as a long-pending and justified demand aimed at ensuring accessible and timely justice. They further stressed that inclusion of Dima Hasao under the proposed jurisdiction would strengthen judicial outreach in the region.

Among those present were Dr. Sarbojit Thaosen, Principal of Haflong Government College; retired professor Ms. Renu Mahajan; retired Judge Alen Jeme; and representatives of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.

A delegation from Silchar comprising senior advocates also attended the meet and referred to the historical challenges faced by litigants in Barak Valley, terming the issue a matter of access to justice.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolution to intensify awareness programmes and democratic initiatives in support of the demand.