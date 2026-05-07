73 Criminal Cases Against Sitting and Former MPs, MLAs Pending in Gauhati High Court Jurisdiction as of March 2026

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: According to the Gauhati High Court data, 73 criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs are pending in various courts under the jurisdiction of the Gauhati High Court for Assam as of the end of March 2026.

Notably, the number of such pending criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs at the start of the month of March 2026 was 72. During the month, two cases were instituted and one case was disposed of. With this, the number of such pending cases at the end of March 2026 was recorded at 73.

It needs to be mentioned here that the earliest case pending against sitting and former MPs/MLAs is Special Case No. 81/2004, registered in 2004 in the court of the Special Judge, Addl. CBI-III. The proceedings in the case are presently at the stage of evidence.

Moreover, a maximum of 31 cases are pending in courts in the Kamrup (Metro) district, followed by 6 cases each in the Dhubri and Dibrugarh districts.

Earlier, after hearing the case (WP (C)(Suo Moto)/3/2020) against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, the division bench of Justice Devashis Baruah and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury directed the Registry to prepare 2 (two) fresh lists of all cases where present and former MPs/MLAs are named as the accused, as the lists prepared and submitted before the HC are not in consonance with the court’s earlier orders. Of the two lists, one list is to be for those cases of accused MP/MLAs pending until 2016. The second list shall be in respect to those cases pending from 2017 to date, the HC order stated.

The court also directed the state government to assign in each case a public prosecutor/additional public prosecutor/assistant public prosecutor, as the case may be, and place such details of assignment of such public prosecutors before the court on the next date fixed, i.e., May 7, 2026.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court Orders Fresh Lists of Cases Against MPs and MLAs, Seeks Details of Assigned Public Prosecutors in Assam