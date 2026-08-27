Hagrama Mohilary Pays Floral Tribute to Late Bijit Gwra Narzary

Guwahati: Today, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of Bijit Gwra Narzary, Deputy Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA), who passed away on 26th August .

Mohilary expressed deep grief over Narzary’s untimely demise, describing it as an irreparable loss to the community and public life. He conveyed his condolences to Narzary’s bereaved family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers, and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Narzary’s mortal remains were brought to the BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar, where a large number of people gathered to pay their final respects.

Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary, Principal Secretary Mukesh Ch Sahu, IGP, BTAD Bijoy Giri Kuliga, Additional Principal Secretary Gapinath Borgayari, Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Pranjit Kumar Wary, along with Executive Members, MCLAs, BTC secretaries and senior district officials, also paid their respects.

Narzary represented the 26th Darrangajuli Council Constituency and served as Deputy Speaker of the BTCLA. His sudden demise has been widely mourned as a significant loss to the community and public life.