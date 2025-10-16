Departments allotted to BTC EMs, BJP's Bijit Gwra Narzary Chosen Deputy Speaker

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary on Tuesday allotted the departments to Executive Members (EM)s while BJP’s MCLA Bijit Gwra Narzary from Darangajuli of Tapulpur has been chosen as the Deputy Speaker.

Mohilary retained key departments with him that included PWD, Panchayat and Rural Development, Finance, Sports and Youth Welfare, Tribal Development, Cultural Affairs, and other important departments that were not assigned to any other Executive Member while the Deputy Chief Rihan Daimary got Agriculture.

The EMs with allotted departments are Muthujoy Brahma (Transport), Moon Moon Brahma (Urban Development), Robiram Narzary (Education), Derhasat Basumatary (Health and Family Welfare), Prakash Basumatary (Social Welfare), Paniram Brahma (Forest and Wildlife), Dhiraj Borgoyari (Land Conservation and Legal Metrology), Begum Akhtara Ahmed (Public Health Engineering), Aguchtus Tigga (Animal Husbandry and Veterinary), Ganesh Kachari (Irrigation), Lwmsrao Daimary (Land Revenue and Disaster Management), and Fresh Mushahary (Water Resources).

Meanwhile, Chief Hagrama Mohilary said that there could be changes of departments among the EMs based on their performances. He hoped that all the EMs would take full accountability of their respective departments for effective development for the people of the region.

