Proposed Underground Rail Link in Siliguri Corridor a Strategic Breakthrough: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday described the proposed underground railway link through the Siliguri Corridor as a major strategic breakthrough that would significantly strengthen connectivity and security for the North-East.
Reacting to the Centre’s plan to develop an underground rail alignment along the sensitive stretch, popularly known as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’, Sarma said the corridor had long been used as an instrument of intimidation by anti-national forces.
“For decades, the ‘Chicken’s Neck’ has been used as an intimidation tactic by anti-national forces, both within and beyond our borders. The proposed underground rail link marks a major strategic breakthrough, creating a secure and foolproof transportation corridor between the North East and the rest of the country,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.
He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for addressing what he termed a long-standing strategic vulnerability.
“Thanks to the decisive leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, we are taking a giant step towards mitigating this long-standing strategic vulnerability—one that, in hindsight, should have been addressed much earlier, perhaps even in the aftermath of 1971,” Sarma added.
The Chief Minister also said the move would not only bolster national security but also ensure uninterrupted and secure transportation links for the northeastern states.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the Centre was planning to construct underground railway tracks along a 40-km strategic stretch of the Siliguri Corridor in West Bengal to strengthen connectivity between the North-East and the rest of the country.
Addressing mediapersons via video conference while briefing on the Railway Ministry’s allocation in the Union Budget, Vaishnaw said special focus was being given to the Siliguri stretch, often referred to as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’.
“There is special planning for the 40-km strategic corridor connecting the North-East with the rest of the country. Planning is underway to lay underground railway tracks and also to expand the existing tracks to four lines,” he added.
The Siliguri Corridor is critical for both logistics and national security, as it serves as the only land link between mainland India and the northeastern states.
As per reports, the proposed underground section is likely to run between Tin Mile Haat and Rangapani railway stations in West Bengal.
The development comes amid heightened focus on strengthening infrastructure in sensitive border regions.
The Siliguri Corridor is a narrow 20–22 km-wide stretch in West Bengal that connects mainland India to the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, and has long been regarded as strategically vital due to its military and geopolitical significance.