Hailakandi Police Seize Yaba Worth Rs 5 Crore, Four Arrested: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the Hailakandi Police carried out two successful anti-drug operations on consecutive nights, seizing a large quantity of narcotics and arresting four persons.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister stated that police recovered 1.21 lakh Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 5 crore and seized 3,500 bottles of cough syrup during the raids.
He also congratulated the Assam Police for intensifying the state’s anti-drug drive under the campaign #AssamAgainstDrugs.
"The @HailakandiPolic strikes twice in two nights. 💊 1.21 lakh Yaba tablets worth ~₹5 cr seized 🍶3,500 cough syrup bottles seized 🚔 4 arrested. Kudos to @assampolice #AssamAgainstDrugs," he wrote on X.
On Tuesday, in a separate intelligence-based operation in Silchar, police intercepted a truck carrying 222 cartons of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). A total of 2,025 litres of contraband liquor were recovered, and three people were arrested.
The chief minister praised the coordinated efforts of Cachar Police and Assam Police in executing the operation.
Authorities said these actions are part of ongoing efforts to curb illicit liquor and drug trade in Assam.
In November last year, a major operation in Guwahati led to the seizure of 132 cartons of foreign liquor and the arrest of a truck driver transporting 1,109 cases of unauthorised alcohol from Meghalaya to Mizoram.
Such enforcement drives demonstrate the administration’s continued focus on public safety and strict action against illegal trade.