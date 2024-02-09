Haldwani: Uttarakhand on high Alert After 2 Killed in Haldwani Riots

UTTARAKHAND: In the wake of the violent clashes that erupted just a day prior at Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, the district magistrate has confirmed the loss of two lives in the tragic incident.

The district administration has also ordered the suspension of internet services and closure of all schools and colleges.

Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh has expressed deep concern regarding the recent eruption of violence in Haldwani. Describing the incident as deeply regrettable, she has pledged to ensure that those responsible are promptly identified. She also assured that strict actions will be taken against the perpetrators.

Singh further stressed that the incident should not be construed as communal and also urged everyone to avoid politicizing or sensationalizing it along religious or sensitive lines.