Pakistan: Tehreek-e-Insaf Alleges Mass Rigging Amid Delayed Poll Results

PAKISTAN: As the counting of votes in the Pakistan Parliamentary Election progressed at a slow-footed pace, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has raised accusations, claiming that the essence of the Pakistani people's mandate is being undermined.
The delay in announcing the election results has heightened concerns, with PTI alleging widespread rigging tactics undermining the integrity of the electoral process.
According to reports, Imran Khan's party has asserted that every independent assessment of the results indicated a decisive victory for PTI, even in the face of alleged pre-election tampering and suppression tactics.
The voting process began at 8 am and continued till 5 pm on Thursday. In the early hours of today, The Election Commission released the initial outcomes of the 2024 elections after over 10 hours following the close of voting.
Zafar Iqbal, the special secretary at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), stated that the delay in releasing the election results was attributed to an "internet issue." However, he did not provide further details regarding the nature or extent of this issue.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Pakistan implemented a suspension of mobile phone services nationwide. This action was taken to maintain order, particularly in anticipation of potential unrest surrounding the election.
Previously, Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), declared victory, emphasizing that the populace showcased their determination to elect his party by turning out in significant numbers to cast their votes.
Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), couldn't participate fully in Thursday's election. However, according to unofficial counts by local TV channels, independent candidates, many of whom were backed by PTI, were ahead in most areas.
PTI's chief organizer, Omar Ayub Khan, expressed confidence in the party's efforts. In a video message to the media, he stated, "Independent candidates supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have the potential to secure a two-thirds majority and form the next federal government."
The party additionally mentioned that the votes for every candidate are recorded and counted at each polling station using Form 45. PTI candidates' polling agents have collected copies of these forms, which indicate a substantial lead for PTI.
Following the announcement of the results, Shehbaz Sharif, the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister, has secured seats in both the National and Provincial Assemblies in Lahore, according to reports.
In NA-123, Shehbaz Sharif secured victory with 63,953 votes, while Afzal Azeem, an independent candidate supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), garnered 48,486 votes, according to the results from all polling stations.