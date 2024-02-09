Pakistan: Tehreek-e-Insaf Alleges Mass Rigging Amid Delayed Poll Results

PAKISTAN: As the counting of votes in the Pakistan Parliamentary Election progressed at a slow-footed pace, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has raised accusations, claiming that the essence of the Pakistani people's mandate is being undermined.

The delay in announcing the election results has heightened concerns, with PTI alleging widespread rigging tactics undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

According to reports, Imran Khan's party has asserted that every independent assessment of the results indicated a decisive victory for PTI, even in the face of alleged pre-election tampering and suppression tactics.