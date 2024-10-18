Hamas Confirms Death of Yahya Sinwar, Denies Releasing Hostages

New Delhi: Hamas confirms the death of Yahya Sinwar, the key architect of the outfit’s attack on Israel. The announcement came from Khalil Al Hayya, the group's deputy chief and the key negotiator on Friday.

Yahya Sinwar was the main person behind the cross-border infiltration and attack on Israel by Hamas in 2023 that turned out to be the deadliest incident in the history of Israel leading to the death of more than 1000 citizens and more than 200 being held hostage by the Hamas members. Soon after the incident the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed revenge for his citizens and to eliminate Hamas.

His death comes in line with the assassinations of several leaders and commanders of Hamas in the past few days. He came to his current position on August 6, replacing the former political chief of the organisation Ismail Haniyeh. Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated on July 31 in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Hamas has also announced that it will not release the hostages until Israel ends its war with Gaza. They have also demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of all jailed Palestinians. This was also mentioned in a video statement from Khalil Al Hayya.