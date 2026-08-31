BreakingNews

Hand Grenade Found Near Public Toilet at Manipur Hospital

A bomb disposal team of the Manipur Police subsequently reached the hospital premises and safely retrieved the hand grenade
Hand Grenade Found Near Public Toilet at Manipur Hospital
Hand Grenade Found Near Public Toilet at Manipur Hospital
Published on

Guwahati: Today, morning a  hand grenade was found near a public toilet on the premises of Shija Hospital and Research Institute (SHRI) in Manipur’s Imphal West district triggering a security alert in the area.

As per police statement , people walking nearby  noticed the suspected explosive near the public toilet at around 7.30 am. The discovery prompted an immediate security response, with authorities securing the area as a precautionary measure.

A bomb disposal team of the Manipur Police subsequently reached the hospital premises and safely retrieved the hand grenade. No person or organisation has so far claimed responsibility for placing the suspected explosive near the hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to identify those responsible and determine the circumstances surrounding the placement of the grenade.

The discovery at a hospital premises has raised security concerns, although no injuries or damage were reported in connection with the incident. Police are continuing their inquiry and are expected to examine available evidence and gather information from witnesses as part of the investigation.

Also Read-Manipur: Two Killed, Two Injured in Firing at Kuki Village in Kangpokpi

Manipur hospital
Public toilet
Hand Grenade
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com