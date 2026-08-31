Hand Grenade Found Near Public Toilet at Manipur Hospital

Guwahati: Today, morning a hand grenade was found near a public toilet on the premises of Shija Hospital and Research Institute (SHRI) in Manipur’s Imphal West district triggering a security alert in the area.

As per police statement , people walking nearby noticed the suspected explosive near the public toilet at around 7.30 am. The discovery prompted an immediate security response, with authorities securing the area as a precautionary measure.

A bomb disposal team of the Manipur Police subsequently reached the hospital premises and safely retrieved the hand grenade. No person or organisation has so far claimed responsibility for placing the suspected explosive near the hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to identify those responsible and determine the circumstances surrounding the placement of the grenade.

The discovery at a hospital premises has raised security concerns, although no injuries or damage were reported in connection with the incident. Police are continuing their inquiry and are expected to examine available evidence and gather information from witnesses as part of the investigation.