Manipur: Two Killed, Two Injured in Firing at Kuki Village in Kangpokpi

Guwahati: Today, morning two villagers were killed and two others sustained bullet injuries after suspected cadres of the NSCN-IM and ZUF-K allegedly attacked N Teikhang Kuki village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district .

The firing incident reportedly took place at around 9.30 am under the T Waichong sub-division.As per sources, the armed assailants opened fire on villagers and allegedly set several houses ablaze, forcing residents to flee amid the gunfire.

The deceased have been identified as Lamtinthang, who was reportedly shot dead during the firing, and Neichin, wife of Tongpao. Seilun sustained a bullet injury to his thigh, while another woman, Nemneichong, was also injured. Seilun was shot while his son, Lamtinthang, was killed in the attack.

The incident has heightened concerns over civilian safety in the Twilang belt along the strategically important IT Road corridor, where several incidents of violence have been reported in recent weeks.

People in that area have also faced difficulties in movement and access to essential commodities and healthcare amid the continuing unrest.

Police are assessing the situation, while security arrangements in the region remain a key concern.