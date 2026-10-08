The Assam Government Declared October 17, 2026, as an Additional Public Holiday for State Government Employees for Maha Saptami

The Government of Assam has officially declared Saturday, October 17, 2026, as an additional public holiday for all state government employees to mark the auspicious occasion of Maha Saptami.

According to an official notification issued by the General Administration Department on behalf of the Governor, the decision follows a crucial state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Under this directive, all offices under the state government, alongside all Revenue and Magisterial Courts across Assam, will remain completely closed on the day.

This key update comes after representations from various socio-cultural organisations requesting an extension to the festive break. Initially, the official state calendar designated only a three-day holiday beginning October 19.

However, because October 17 is now a holiday and October 18 is a Sunday that coincides with Kati Bihu, state employees will now enjoy a continuous five-day festive break to celebrate Durga Puja with their families.