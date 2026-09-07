Hatigaon: Husband Alleges Riya Talukdar Goswami’s Extramarital Affair Led to Frequent Arguments

Guwahati: Riya Talukdar Goswami was allegedly murdered at a rented flat in the Basisthapur area of Hatigaon, Guwahati, with police suspecting that a domestic dispute may have led to the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Riya Talukdar Goswami. As per police statement , Hatigaon Police Station received a call at around 9.45 pm on Sunday after family members were reportedly unable to contact Riya and her husband, Ramajuan Goswami, who lived at the rented accommodation.

Police reached the third-floor flat at Anjali Griha and found the door unlocked. Riya’s body was recovered from inside the flat, with police reporting that it had been dismembered and parts of it placed inside a refrigerator.

A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence, while police recovered a sharp weapon and several liquor bottles from the room.

Goswami, an Uber driver by profession, later surrendered to the police and allegedly confessed to the killing. Police said he claimed that the couple frequently argued over various issues and that he lost his temper on the morning of 3rdSeptember.

Police said Goswami also alleged that Riya had been in contact with a former lover, which he claimed was a frequent source of conflict between them. The allegations remain subject to investigation.

Hatigaon Police have registered a case (PS Case No. 202/26) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder.