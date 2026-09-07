Guwahati: Woman Found Dead in Hatigaon , Severed Head Found Inside Refrigerator

Guwahati: A 25-year-old woman was found dead inside a rented flat in Basisthapur Bylane, in Hatigaon area, on Sunday, with police suspecting that she may have been murdered.

The deceased has been identified as Riya Talukdar Goswami. Her body was recovered from a third-floor flat at Anjali Griha after her family informed the Hatigaon police. A team from Hatigaon Police Station reached the scene and launched an investigation.

As per information that the room was in choas, with bloodstains reportedly found on the floor. Police are examining the evidence to determine the exact cause and circumstances of her death.

Ramanujan Goswami, the prime accused in the murder of Riya Talukdar Goswami surrendered at Hatigaon Police Station and was subsequently arrested by police. He works as an Uber driver, and the couple had been living in the flat for around six months.

During the investigation, police recovered a sharp weapon and several liquor bottles from the room. Bloodstains were also found, with household items scattered around the apartment.

Forensic examination reportedly revealed that Riya’s head had been severed and placed inside a refrigerator after being wrapped in a black polythene bag. Her body was sent to GMCH for post-mortem examination.

Riya was originally from Noonmati and worked at a boutique in the AC Market area of Fancy Bazar. She had reportedly lost both her parents and had one brother.

Her husband, Ramanujan Goswami, an Uber driver originally from Gauripur, remains the prime suspect and is reportedly absconding. The apartment was reportedly built on land belonging to his father, which was later sold to a builder, with the house subsequently allotted to his father as part of the agreement.

Neighbours reportedly told police that the couple frequently argued. They also claimed to have heard loud disturbances from the flat on Saturday, after by what sounded like a woman crying.

Police are questioning the family, neighbours and others acquaintances with the couple as the investigation continues.