Hatigaon Murder Case: Identity of Riya Goswami’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Revealed

Guwahati: Today, new lead has reportedly emerged in the investigation into the murder of Riya Goswami, whose husband, Ramanuj Goswami, is currently in Hatigaon Police custody in connection with the case.

As per the information, Ramanuj allegedly mentioned the existence of a ‘sugar daddy’ in Riya Talukdar Goswami’s life, during media interaction on Tuesday. The sugar daddy has been identified, it's a businessman reportedly aged over 70, and police may summon him for questioning at any time as part of the ongoing investigation. The name of the man is not yet revealed

Riya, who was reportedly employed at a shop in AC Market in Fancy Bazar, Guwahati, was allegedly murdered by her husband on 3rd September at their apartment in Hatigaon. Her head was reportedly severed after the killing.

Police are continuing to question Ramanuj to establish the circumstances surrounding the murder and investigate the case.

Ramanuj has also been described as a drug addict. Moreover, as per sources, he is also HIV infected.