Hatigaon Murder Case: Fresh Details Emerge about Ramanujan Goswami

Guwahati: Today, fresh details have emerged in connection with the sensational murder case in Hatigaon, , with reports claiming that accused Ramanujan Goswami is HIV-positive and had allegedly been battling drug addiction for around five years.

As per information emerging during the investigation, Goswami had reportedly been admitted to rehabilitation centres several times over the past five years. Sources claimed that he had undergone rehabilitation around 10 to 15 times during this period.

Sources further alleged that Goswami was HIV-positive before his marriage and had not disclosed his health status to his wife beforehand. The woman reportedly learnt about his condition after their marriage, after which tensions allegedly developed between the couple.

The disclosure of his HIV status is said to have become a source of conflict between Goswami and his wife. Hatigaon police are reportedly examining the circumstances surrounding the dispute and whether it had any connection with the subsequent crime.

Questions have also been raised over whether Goswami’s family members were aware of his alleged HIV status before the marriage. The latest claims have added another dimension to the Hatigaon murder case, which has attracted widespread attention.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.