Hatigaon Police Team Detains Five People Over Alleged Illegal Activities

Guwahati: Tension gripped the Hatigaon area of Guwahati late on Tuesday night after local residents alleged that illegal activities were being conducted from a house located on Lakhimi Path.

As per residents, the property, reportedly owned by a man identified as Tarani Nath, had been witnessing frequent visits by several young men and women, leading to growing suspicion among people living in the neighbourhood.

People of Hatigaon alleged that the house had become a centre for unlawful activities, including the consumption of narcotic substances. The situation escalated on 9th June, after a resident was allegedly assaulted by a youth who was reportedly staying at the premises.

After the alleged assault, few neighbours and people of that area gathered outside the house and staged a protest, demanding immediate action against those residing there. The outrage created a tense atmosphere in the locality, prompting intervention by police team from Hatigaon Police Station and Dispur Police.

Police teams rushed to the scene and managed to bring the situation under control. During the operation, police officers detained five people, two men and three young women, from the house for questioning in connection with the allegations.

However, the owner of the property has strongly denied the accusations made by local residents. He rejected claims that any illegal or immoral activities were taking place at the house and maintained that the allegations were not proven.

The Police team have launched an investigation into the matter and are questioning the detained people . Further details are awaited as the inquiry continues.